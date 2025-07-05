Drew McIntyre Will Return To Action At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event In Atlanta
The Scottish Warrior is back.
Drew McIntyre made his first appearance in WWE since the May 24 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event when he interrupted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Friday night on SmackDown.
The American Nightmare and The Viper kicked of the show to discuss their clash at Night of Champions when everyone's favorite trash talking Scotsman decided to interject. McIntyre began to sow seeds of deceit by claiming that Cody has been manipulating his former mentor for months, and that's why Orton hesitated to land his punt kick during the King of the Ring Finals.
Drew then turned his attention to Rhodes and told him that he hopes Cody defeats John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, because he wants to be the man to pry the ball away from WWE's Quarterback after he gets it back.
It was around this time that Orton had heard enough of what McIntyre had to say, and he didn't hesitate to drop him with an RKO.
After a commercial break, McIntyre found SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage and said he wanted a piece of Orton. Aldis booked the match for Saturday, July 12 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.
Current Saturday Nights Main Event Card:
Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
