Major Update On AJ Styles' WWE Contract
AJ Styles may have quietly signed a contract extension with WWE.
The former WWE Champion appeared to be starting his path toward (potentially) retirement when he returned to action this past October, but he unfortunately suffered an injury in his first match back against Carmelo Hayes and those creative plans were derailed.
Fightful Select reported last year that Styles' WWE contract was due to be up sometime in the early part of 2025, and even if injury time was enforced, it's likely his deal would have expired by now.
Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that there is a belief that Styles has signed a short-term contract to stay with the company a little while longer.
"Fightful Select spoke to those familiar with the situation, who claimed that those close to Styles said he had signed a one-year extension with WWE," Ross Sapp said Thursday evening. "We did not get any clarity as to when the extension would have been signed and or when it would expire."
Styles has previously been on record that when he signed an extension with WWE back in 2019, it would be the last one he ever signed as an active competitor.
Ross Sapp says that Styles did have conversations with the Young Bucks about joining up with AEW that same year, but talks never got too serious.
The Phenomenal One was supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday at WWE Night of Champions, but the match was postponed after Dom sustained an injury. It's still not clear when that match will take place.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Cast To Play Iconic Street Fighter Character Alongside Roman Reigns
AEW Reportedly Showing Heavy Interest In Former WWE Superstar
Conflicting Reports Surface Regarding Dr Britt Baker Wanting Out Of AEW
AEW Seeking To Move Lawsuit Against Jon Moxley, Company To Federal Court