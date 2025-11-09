Talent Reportedly Walked Out On Match Against TayJay At AEW Collision

Tay Melo and Anna Jay picked up an easy tag team victory Saturday night on AEW Collision, but it didn't come against their originally scheduled opponents.

The match ended up being a relatively routine enhancement contest for the crowd in Houston, that saw TayJay knock off Maya World and Hyan in roughly three minutes. The behind the scenes build up to that bout, however, reportedly contained a bit more drama.

Former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell, also known as Tegan Nox, and Miranda Alize were initially booked against TayJay, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the duo refused to lose in what would have been their second match for All Elite Wrestling and walked out on the show.

The pair lost their debut match against Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir on Fright Night Collision the week before, and according to Johnson, were not keen on starting off their AEW tenure 0-2.

"The duo left the taping about an hour before belltime and were replaced by Hyan and Maya World. PWInsider.com is told that AEW was appreciative of World and Hyan stepping up and that each gained points internally."

Miranda Alize took to social media just minutes before Collision went on the air, posting, "We have SOOOOOOOO much to say," on her X account. As of this writing, Newell has not written any kind of statement herself, but she did re-post Alize's comment.

There's conflicting information regarding the motive for Newell and Alize refusing to wrestle

Once word had gotten out that Newell and Alize had refused to work the match, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dug a bit deeper into the situation.

Contrary to Johnson's report, Ross Sapp said that they pair didn't expect to get the win over TayJay. Their issue stemmed from just having three minutes budgeted for the match. When they requested more time, they were reportedly told that everything had already been set for the show and could not be changed.

"AEW officials told us they were shocked by the situation. It was communicated to Fightful that Miranda Alize was much more vocal about the situation there and online. There were a number of talent who know and like Alize and Nixon Newell, who contacted Fightful, and felt like the duo should have handled things differently."

Neither Newell or Alize are currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling, so having them beat the longest tenured women's tag team in AEW would have been a shocking booking decision.

It was pretty clear, regardless of their opponents, that this was going to be a tune-up match for TayJay ahead of their AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament bout. They've drawn Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir as their opening round opponents.

The winner of that match will go on to face either Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, or Alex Windsor and Riho, in the tournament semi-finals. The Babes of Wrath and Sisters of Sin have already advanced to the semi-finals on the left side of the bracket.

