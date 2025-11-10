Plans Revealed For John Cena's Final Episode Of Monday Night Raw

This week will mark the final WWE Raw appearance for John Cena. The show emanates from his hometown of Boston and the retiring WWE star is set to make an appearance in front of a sold out crowd.

What will John Cena do on the show? That's another question entirely.

Currently, Cena is scheduled to open the show with a promo, but rumors have persisted throughout the past few weeks as to whether or not Cena would lace up the boots for one final time in Boston. New reports suggest that he will.

According to BodySlam, Cena is scheduled to wrestle on Raw this week. The report states that his opponent will be Dominik Mysterio and that the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.

Should John Cena wrestle on his final WWE Raw appearance?

Throughout his career, Cena has been a signature part of WWE Raw and a part of some legendary moments, including his shocking Raw arrival during the WWE Draft in 2005, a classic against CM Punk for the WWE Championship in 2013, and, for better or worse, his first heel promo after his turn against Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber this year.

Cena has been on his final retirement tour in WWE throughout 2025, and at WrestleMania, won the world championship for a record 17th time. Throughout the tour, Cena has mentioned that he'd like to have a chance to work with Dominik Mysterio.

Last week on Raw, Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio, had an in-ring encounter that surely will lead to a match in the near future and likely for the WWE Intercontinental Championship that Dominik Mysterio holds. If he still holds it.

John Cena has won countless championships of all kinds in WWE, but the WWE Intercontinental Championship has eluded him to this point. Cena defeating Mysterio and winning that championship would be another memorable moment for Cena to add to his Raw career.

In addition to appearing on Raw this week, the tournament to eventually crown his final opponent will begin this week as well. Sixteen stars are vying for the opportunity to beat Cena in his final match ever. This week, Sheamus faces Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest faces Rusev in first-round tournament matches.

John Cena's last WWE match will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington DC.

