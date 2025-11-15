Wheeler Yuta Gives Update On Death Riders Status After AEW Blood And Guts Loss (Exclusive)

AEW presented it's annual Blood and Guts event on Wednesday night for Dynamite and the show lived up to it's violent name.

For the first time in history, there were two Blood and Guts matches. One in the men's division and one in the women's division of AEW. The women's match opened the show and saw the team led by Mercedes Mone get the victory over Toni Storm and Kris Statlander's team.

The men's match was featured in the main event and pitted The Death Riders against Darby Allin and The Conglomeration. The violent spectacle include tables, glass, fire, heights, and a battle on top of the cage between Wheeler Yuta and Mark Briscoe.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI which will drop in full next week on YouTube, Wheeler Yuta talked about his battle on top of the cage this year and gave a pressing update on the state of the Death Riders after their Blood and Guts loss.

"it's scary up there," Yuta said. "I don't have any verification for this, but I think we have the tallest steel cage ever. Especially the blood and guts one. So climbing up, climbing down, it's pretty scary. It's pretty scary being up there. But, I'm not averse to it. This is my third time doing it, so I know what to expect. Every time you are standing at the bottom of it, and you're looking up saying 'oh, boy, here we go.'"

What is the status of The Death Riders after losing Blood and Guts?

Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Death Riders were unsuccessful inside of Blood and Guts this year. Jon Moxley tapped out and gave up to Kyle O'Reilly. Moxley also gave up and said "I Quit" during his "I Quit" Match with Darby Allin at WrestleDream last month.

Do those losses impact the group and Moxley as it's leader? Actually, the contrary according to Yuta.

"Obviously, we don't want to be taking all these losses and stuff. What I would say is, the whole point of the Death Riders is to try to elevate everyone. We see what AEW could be and we want to make sure that it reaches that full potential. So, it's starting to work. Kyle O'Reilly stepping his game up. Darby Allin stepped his game up, Hangman Page, stepped his game up. So now, in turn, we have to continue to step our game up." Wheeler Yuta

AEW will return to PPV with Full Gear on November 22. The Death Riders aren't announced for the show at this time.

Announced matches include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match for the AEW Men's World Championship, Brodido vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

AEW Collision Preview (11/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

John Cena Confirms In-Ring Status For WWE Raw On Monday At Madison Square Garden

Aleister Black Dives Into Rivalry With Damian Priest & Reveals Perfect End Game Scenario [Exclusive]

10 NXT Stars Who Could Wrestle In John Cena Exhibition Matches At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event