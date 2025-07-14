WWE Raw Preview (7/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There are more questions than answers entering this week’s edition of WWE Raw at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
It was a busy Atlanta takeover weekend for the company, but the biggest talking point come out of it is the injury status of Seth Rollins.
During his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rollins went for a moonsault but had an awkward landing. He was favoring his knee, and after being checked on by WWE officials, the current Mr. Money in the Bank got up to allow Knight to hit him with a BFT for the win.
Recent reports suggest Rollins suffered a significant injury, and that could send WWE creative’s plans into a frenzy less than three weeks from the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3.
Meanwhile, Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Championship in what proved to be the final match of the legendary career of Goldberg.
The WWE Hall of Famer went nearly 15 minutes with ‘The Ring General’ in their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but Gunther used the choke to earn the victory.
And now we know who might be next for the World Heavyweight Champion as he looks to find out his next opponent.
It was announced on Sunday's Evolution PLE that Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Penta, and Bron Breakker will compete in a Gauntlet Match for a shot at Gunther at SummerSlam.
There have been recent teases of a future Punk vs. Gunther match, but Jey would love nothing more than to get another match against the man who beat him for the title last month. Knight is coming off the victory against Rollins and is looking to notch his first world title win in WWE. And then there's Penta, who would enter a different stratosphere if he can become world champ.
However, Breakker might be the biggest wild card of the group, especially if Rollins is sidelined for a lengthy amount of time due to injury. Can he be the one to bring the World Heavyweight Championship to the dominant faction?
Elsewhere, Raw will feature the fallout from Evolution, which saw Naomi shock the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to win the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship.
Naomi lost to Jade Cargill earlier in the night in a No Holds Barred Match that featured Bianca Belair as the special guest referee, but that didn't prevent the Women's Money in the Bank winner from scoring the surprise title victory. The new champion doesn’t yet know who she’ll face at SummerSlam, but she does know the top contender for the upcoming title match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.
Stephanie Vaquer won the 20-Woman Evolution Battle Royal to earn a championship opportunity in France, with 'La Primera' eliminating NXT superstar Lash Legend with the Devil's Kiss on the apron to notch the win. Nia Jax and Nikki Bella were in the final four of the match, but it was Vaquer who stood tall.
Unless Naomi is dethroned prior to that PLE, she is set for a highly-anticipated showdown next month with the new No. 1 contender. It'll mark the first meeting between Naomi and Vaquer in a WWE ring.
Speaking of titles, Becky Lynch is still the Women’s Intercontinental Champion after one of the best WWE matches of the year, with ‘The Man’ holding off Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in an excellent Triple Threat Match.
Raw also figures to showcase the aftermath of the match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained their titles in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match that included fan favorites Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Kabuki Warriors, and Sol Ruca and Zaria.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Columbus:
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet Match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship Match at SummerSlam
These five men all have a huge opportunity in what figures to be an action-packed gauntlet. Knight has built a lot of momentum, and even if the win against Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event was an audible, he's in great position to move one step closer to a world championship. But he'll have to defeat a former champ in Jey, an obvious contender in Punk, a rising superstar in Penta, and an absolute beast in Breakker. Who will score the win to challenge Gunther at SummerSlam?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
WWE Raw Card (Announced):
