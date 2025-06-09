Fatal Four-Way Matches Set To Start King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments On WWE Raw
The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will begin with two fatal four-way matches on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
In a post on WWE social channels, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced two stacked four-way matches would kickoff both tournaments.
Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane is the first match in the Queen of the RIng Tournament. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta is the opening match in the King of the RIng Tournament.
The two tournament matches already add to a big show coming out of the Money in the Bank PLE on Saturday night. In the main event this week, Jey Uso will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.
John Cena will also be on the show this week, after taking a loss at Money in the Bank in a tag team match to Cody Rhodes. This week also marks the WWE return of WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella.
The finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will take place at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on June 28 from Saudi Arabia.
Last year, Gunther beat Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals to win the tournament. Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the Queen of the Ring.
