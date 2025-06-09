Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Ticket Information For SummerSlam In New Jersey

Individual tickets for WWE SummerSlam are set to go on sale next week.

Rick Ucchino

WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam / WWE.com

Individual event tickets for WWE SummerSlam are set to go on sale Wednesday, June 18 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.

The 'Biggest Part of the Summer' is even bigger this year as the company is expanding SummerSlam to two nights starting on Saturday, August 2 and carrying over into Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

We already know that two big World Title matches will be taking place that weekend, as winners of this year's King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will become the No. 1 Contenders for their brand's respective championships.

American Rap Superstar Cardi B is also set to host both nights of the event this year.

General presale for SummerSlam individual tickets will begin Tuesday, June 17 at 10am ET/7am PT. Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom cardmembers will begin Monday, June 16 at 10am ET/7am PT and two-day combo tickets can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.

SummerSlam Priority Passes are also now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years.

