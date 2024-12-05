Federal Judge Grants WWE Motion To Stay Ring Boy Lawsuit
A federal judge has granted a WWE motion to put a stay on the ring boy lawsuit until the Maryland Supreme Court rules on the 2023 Child Victims Act. WWE filed the motion on Monday and argued that the result of that ruling would impact the case.
Five boys who worked on the ring crew for WWE in the 1980s are suing Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon for failing to protect them from sexual abuse. The lawsuit alleges that Mel Phillips, a former WWE ring announcer, abused them while the McMahons looked the other direction and did nothing.
The 2023 Child Victims Act removes the statue of limitations for civil lawsuits involving sexual abuse of a child. The Supreme Court in Maryland will rule as to whether or not that law is constitutional. They are expected to make that ruling in August of 2025.
The suit was filed in October of this year, but the Mel Phillips allegations have long been a part of WWE history. Because the lawsuit alleges illegal activity from over 40 years ago, the ruling on the Child Victims Act is paramount to the prosecution and defense.
Mainstream media has picked up the news of this lawsuit on the heels of the Vince McMahon documentary being released on Netflix. The documentary touches on the subject and horrific nature of it.
The lawsuit has also impacted commentary around Linda McMahon being appointed to Donald Trump's cabinet. McMahon was nominated to be Trump's Secretary of Education.
Recommended
Triple H Gives Update On Pat McAfee's WWE Future
The Undertaker Comments On WWE's Backstage Atmosphere Since Vince McMahon's Departure
WWE Rumors: OG Bloodline Plans, The Rock On Netflix, WWE ID Note