The Undertaker Comments On WWE's Backstage Atmosphere Since Vince McMahon's Departure

The Undertaker commented on the Triple H-helmed backstage area.

The Undertaker commented on the vibe backstage at WWE in the Triple H Era.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, he gave some new information about his experiences with the company in the post-Vince McMahon backstage area.

“It is so calm now, like, you can’t even explain how hectic it used to be—especially during the Attitude Era and all the way up. It was just chaos. Things like that would happen; plans would get changed last minute, or he’d decide that’s not the promo he wanted. There was just so much going on.”

Since Vince McMahon's departure, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has taken over as Chief Creative Officer, helming the creative team.

“But now, it’s so calm. Everybody is so chill. Back then, everyone was walking around on eggshells. There was just a sense of anxiety that kept you on your toes. If you can work under his pressure, you can do anything. You can work with anybody. And I think that’s a good quality to have. Now, like I said, it’s so calm. Obviously, they’re killing it. Paul’s killing it. He just has a different mindset. I kind of thrived on that chaos though.” 

Adam Barnard is a writer and photographer from West Chester, PA. He co-hosts "Mind of the Meanie" with ECW Original The Blue Meanie every Monday, and "Foundation Radio" every Tuesday. You can follow him on X and Instagram at @ThisisGoober. Go Birds

