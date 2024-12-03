WWE Rumors: OG Bloodline Plans, The Rock On Netflix, WWE ID Note
Some secret guests may appear on Monday's WWE Raw.
As always The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest gossip and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- According to WrestleVotes Radio, the OG Bloodline is expected to stick together through December and into the Royal Rumble. CM Punk, though, is not likely to continue with the group past Survivor Series: WarGames. When it begins airing on Netflix, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn will reportedly be a focal point of WWE Raw.
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jimmy Uso were allegedly spotted near the arena for Monday's WWE Raw, according to a PWInsider report.
- With the WWE ID program officially up and running, you can expect to see more WWE Superstars appearing in local indie shows than ever before.
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't confirmed yet for WWE Raw's Netflix debut, but he'll likely appear on the broadcast in some capacity.
- Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Penta is officially a free agent. His brother, Rey Fenix, is still under contract with AEW and it's currently unknown exactly when his time in the company will run out. WWE is supposedly still interested in signing the high-flying tag team.
- Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that current plans for AEW Worlds End have AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defending the title in a four-way match against Jay White, Adam Page, and Christian Cage.
- Alexander Hammerstone reportedly hurt his knee during TNA's recent Turning Point PPV. Matt Riddle also debuted at the event but TNA currently doesn't have plans to continue using him.
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you want to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
Recommended
WWE Raw Results (12/2/24): Big E Kicked Out Of The New Day, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Brawl, Drew McIntyre Returns
Drew McIntyre Issues A Reminder On Social Media Following His WWE Raw Return
The Undertaker Doesn't Remember WrestleMania Streak Ending But That's Not What Bothers Him Most
Published