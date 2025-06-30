Finn Balor & JD McDonagh Shock New Day, Win World Tag Team Titles On WWE Raw
The Judgment Day is absolutely dripping with gold.
Heading into Monday Night's World Tag Team Championship Match, Dominik Mysterio already had the Men's Intercontinental Championship around his waist and Raquel Rodriguez was still clinging to both of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Now Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have some new swag of their own.
In a shocking turn of events, Balor and McDonagh defeated The New Day on Monday's episode of Raw to capture the World Tag Team Championships for the second time in their career as a team together.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston pulled out all the stops to prove that they truly are the greatest tag team of all time, but after Kofi missed a crossbody attempt to the floor outside, Woods was left all alone to fend off a 2-on-1 assault.
McDonagh would end up connecting on an extremely impressive looking moonsault, which was quickly followed up by Balor's Coup de Grâce. Finn then covered Woods and scored the three count, much to the delight of the crowd packed into the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The New Day captured the tag team titles for the 13th time in their careers when they defeated the War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. Monday night was just their second title defense since the 'Showcase of the Immortals.' Their reign came to an end after just 71 days.
