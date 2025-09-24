WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Provides Health Update Ahead Of SmackDown Title Defense
Could Tiffy Time almost be up?
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title this coming Friday night on Smackdown in Orlando, Florida.
She'll face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple threat match that was originally slated to take place last Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza. There were reports leading up to the big ESPN premiere that Stratton's health would play the determining factor in whether that match ended up on the card, and WWE ultimately decided to push it off by a week.
Tiffany appeared on a recent episode on Going Ringside to promote two-day combo ticket packages going on sale for WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas, and she gave some more details into why the match was delayed.
The concern stemmed from September 12 edition of SmackDown where Stratton wrestled Jade Cargill to a double count out. During that match, Tiffany attempted a top rope moonsault to the outside and appeared to hit the back of her head pretty hard on the floor.
Thankfully, it sounds as though WWE medical was just playing it safe by keeping Stratton on the sidelines for a couple of weeks.
“Physically, I’m okay," Tiffany said on Going Ringside. "Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was more precautionary and monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. For the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”
Stratton is now good to go for her title defense on Friday, where more than just her championship is on the line.
The WWE Women's Champion will face Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel
Whomever emerges victorious in Friday night's triple threat match will move on to face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11th.
The top two women's champions will once again battle it out this year for the right to claim that they are the very best in WWE by winning the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Liv Morgan became the inaugural winner last November when she defeated then WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The match to determine the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion is already set as WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
The American Nightmare won the title last year by defeating Gunther and he could very well go back-to-back this year. He's 3-0 against Rollins in singles competition since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
