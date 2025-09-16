More Major Stars Announced For WWE NXT Homecoming
NXT Homecoming was already shaping up to be a huge night for Shawn Michaels' developmental Orlando territory. But the show has just been boosted with even more starpower only a few hours before bell time.
NXT alumni Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyrah Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Carmelo Hayes, Tyler Breeze, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are all scheduled for matches on the card, but WWE just confirmed three more former NXT names ahead of the event.
WWE Adds More Starpower To NXT Homecoming
On X, several posts were shared confirming Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, William Regal and Bobby Roode would be appearing at Homecoming.
Zayn, Balor and Roode are all former NXT Champions while Belair never won gold during her time on the NXT brand, but has since become a three time Women's Champion across her time on Raw and SmackDown, as well as a two-time Women's Tag Team champion and Royal Rumble winner.
Regal, of course, served as the brand's General Manager between 2014-2022 and also helped Triple H establish and run NXT behind the scenes, proving instrumental in its success and growth. He also announced WarGames matches in spectacular fashion.
Zayn, as the current United States Champion, has been competing in open challenges for his title, beginning with John Cena two weeks ago on SmackDown and continuing with a successful defence against Rey Fenix, last week. Whether he runs an open challenge tonight remains to be seen.
Belair has been sidelined from in-ring competition since breaking her finger at WrestleMania 41 while Roode has been serving as a producer for WWE for a number of years, working closely with The Rock on his segments leading up to WrestleMania 40, last year.
Regal was released by WWE in January 2022, joining AEW and helping form the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. He returned to WWE a year later, in January 2023.
WWE NXT Homecoming Card (Announced)
Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Tyler Breeze vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship
Oba Femi and Ricky Saints appear on the Grayson Waller Effect
Belair recently shared that she is close to a full comeback following her finger injury. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Belair revealed that she was not far away from lacing up her boots once again.
“I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so, I’ll be back soon.”- Bianca Belair
NXT Homecoming airs live on the CW in the United States and Netflix in all other territories from 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST tonight and emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza
Stephanie Vaquer Tells Strange History Of Popular "Devil's Kiss" Move In WWE
Bianca Belair Provides New Update On Her WWE Return
WWE NXT Homecoming 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream