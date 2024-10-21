Former Announcer Lillian Garcia Is Backstage At WWE Raw In Philadelphia
Lillian Garcia is backstage for this week's episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Garcia is at the Wells Fargo Center, where toinght's Raw takes place. There isn't an indication at this point as to why she's there or if she'll be on the show. Garcia was a WWE ring announcer beginning in 1999. She left the company in 2016.
The news of Garcia's presence at this week's Raw comes on the heels of the current Raw ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, revealing that she has left the company. Irvin posted on social media Monday afternoon to break the news to fans and thank many in WWE for their support.
Folks in WWE reportedly believed that Irvin's departure was likely once Ricochet signed with AEW. Ricochet is Irvin's fiance. At this time, Irvin has not made a public statement as to why she was leaving WWE.
Irvin began her WWE announcing career in 2021. Originally, she attempted to be a wrestler, but did not make it after her initial tryout. Irvin has announced on 205 Live, NXT, Smackdown, and major WWE PLE's like WrestleMania.
This week's episode of Raw will feature Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event. This is a rematch from a previous main event that took place a few weeks ago on the show.
This week's show also includes two tournament matches in the number one contender tag team championship tournament and a face-to-face confrontation between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed.
