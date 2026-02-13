Former Champion Returns to WWE as a Coach

Since the launch of NXT as WWE's developmental brand more than a decade ago, the company stacked the Performance Center with several recognizable names from its past.

In 2026, Shawn Michaels oversees the entire brand, while Matt Bloom serves as Head Coach. Other notable coaches include Fit Finlay, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley, and Sara Amato.

Several big names have also been known to take guest coaching spots, with stars such as The Undertaker and CM Punk taking an interest in guiding the next generation. While these guest roles are often short-term roles, a recent guest coach has announced they'll be working at the PC on a permanent basis.

Jazz Returns to WWE

In a post on her official Instagram page, former WWE Women's Champion Jazz has announced that she's returned to the company as a coach. It was initially reported back in October that the veteran had been making guest-coaching appearances at the Performance Center.

"Giving God all the Glory! I can officially say as of 2026 I’m now a part of the coaching staff at the @wwenxt Performance Center!,” Jazz revealed. “Professional wrestling has been my life for 30 yrs. Now I get to work with the next generation of Superstars! I’m a true testament of never giving up . No matter how long the process may seem!”

The comments on the post were quickly flooded with congratulations from Bianca Belair, Mickie James, Jackie Moore, Gail Kim, Ruby Soho, and more. Belair excitedly wrote that she was going back to NXT to train, adding that talent are "so lucky" to have Jazz back in the fold.

After a spell with ECW in the late 1990s, Jazz signed with WWE in 2001and initially trained with Ohio Valley Wrestling. However, it wouldn't be long until she made her WWE debut at that year's Survivor Series, challenging for the Women's Championship.

Jazz continued to be a main player in the women's division over the coming years, feuding with Trish Stratus, Lita, Victoria, and others. By the time she left the company in 2004, she'd won the Women's Title twice.

Following her departure, Jazz returned to the independent circuit and later made appearances for Chikara, AEW, the NWA, and TNA. She also made a brief return to WWE in 2006 before being shown in the crowd at Evolution 2 in July 2025.

