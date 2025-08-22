SI

Fox Announcer Was So Upset Watching Jazz Chisholm Airmail Throw to First vs. Red Sox

This didn't go as planned for the Yankees second baseman.

This throw didn't go as planned for Jazz Chisholm.
What looked to be a routine double play quickly turned into a disaster for the Yankees on Thursday night.

With a runner on first and no outs in the top of the second, pitcher Luis Gil forced Red Sox center fielder Cedanne Rafaela into an easy grounder back to the mound. Gil fielded the ball and spun it to Jazz Chisholm—who proceeded to get the out at second before launching the ball over his target's head and into the camera booth on the first baseline.

Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis sounded so devastated by the throw:

"This one he makes the play on," he exclaimed, before quickly showing his disappointment. "To second for one, and ... to the seats."

Rafaela was awarded second base on the overthrow, stole third, and then scored on another throwing error by New York—this time from catcher Ben Rice.

The Yankees ultimately responded, and lead the Red Sox 2-1 heading into the fifth inning.

