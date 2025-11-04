Former John Cena WrestleMania Opponent Doesn't Believe He'll Actually Retire
The clock just keeps ticking and there's nothing any wrestling fan can do about it.
17-time WWE World Champion John Cena is still set to wrestle his last match in Washington D.C. at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 against the winner of a newly announced 16-man tournament. Two matches have been announced for the tournament so far: Shinsuke Nakamura will face Sheamus and Rusev will face Damian Priest in two of eight first-round matchups.
Rusev appeared on the SHAK Wrestling podcast to deliver a bold prediction on his WrestleMania 31 opponent.
Rusev isn't holding his breath
Rusev was undefeated in WWE before facing John Cena for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31 in San Francisco, California. Cena ended his streak to become a four-time United States Champion. Even after their intense rivalry, Rusev has love for his former on-screen rival.
"I don't believe it [Cena's retirement]. I'm not holding my breath. I love John and this may be his last match of this century or whatnot, but at some point I want to see him back, whenever that is."- Rusev on Cena retiring
Rusev isn't calling Cena a liar, but he isn't ruling out a sudden return in the distant future. Elsewhere in the interview, Rusev spoke about lessons he learned from older superstars like Cena and how he passes them on to younger superstars now.
"That's why wrestling and WWE teaches you good for the rest of your life...I have taken that upon me to withhold these standards because, you know, I've traveled the world with John Cena, I fought him all over the world. The man never took a day off, never took a match off.- Rusve on learning from John Cena
Cena says there's no way
The old saying in pro wrestling tends to be "never say never," but Cena might be the one person to really break that tradition. He's been very adamant in media appearances regarding how serious this retirement really is.
Cena appeared on Good Morning America and spoke with host Michael Strahan this past June to explain exactly why he'll never return to the pro wrestling ring as a competitor ever again.
"There is no way. I don't want to speak in absolutes, because I don't want to close any opportunity, but I made a promise to the fans who allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century,"- Cena on Good Morning America
Rusev, along with millions of members of the WWE universe, still has hope. The former United States Champion has a chance to be the man who faces Cena in his last match when he faces former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will announce two more first-round matchups this Friday.
Cena's last match is slated for December 13 in Washington, D.C., on Peacock for a special edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.
