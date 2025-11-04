Wrestling On FanNation

Former John Cena WrestleMania Opponent Doesn't Believe He'll Actually Retire

Four men were announced as part of John Cena's Last Match Tournament and one of the four refuses to believe Cena's actually retiring.

Aidan Chacon

Jey Uso pushes John Cena off the ring Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jey Uso pushes John Cena off the ring Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The clock just keeps ticking and there's nothing any wrestling fan can do about it.

17-time WWE World Champion John Cena is still set to wrestle his last match in Washington D.C. at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 against the winner of a newly announced 16-man tournament. Two matches have been announced for the tournament so far: Shinsuke Nakamura will face Sheamus and Rusev will face Damian Priest in two of eight first-round matchups.

Rusev appeared on the SHAK Wrestling podcast to deliver a bold prediction on his WrestleMania 31 opponent.

Rusev
Rusev / WWE

Rusev isn't holding his breath

Rusev was undefeated in WWE before facing John Cena for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31 in San Francisco, California. Cena ended his streak to become a four-time United States Champion. Even after their intense rivalry, Rusev has love for his former on-screen rival.

"I don't believe it [Cena's retirement]. I'm not holding my breath. I love John and this may be his last match of this century or whatnot, but at some point I want to see him back, whenever that is."

Rusev on Cena retiring

Rusev isn't calling Cena a liar, but he isn't ruling out a sudden return in the distant future. Elsewhere in the interview, Rusev spoke about lessons he learned from older superstars like Cena and how he passes them on to younger superstars now.

"That's why wrestling and WWE teaches you good for the rest of your life...I have taken that upon me to withhold these standards because, you know, I've traveled the world with John Cena, I fought him all over the world. The man never took a day off, never took a match off.

Rusve on learning from John Cena

Cena says there's no way

The old saying in pro wrestling tends to be "never say never," but Cena might be the one person to really break that tradition. He's been very adamant in media appearances regarding how serious this retirement really is.

Cena appeared on Good Morning America and spoke with host Michael Strahan this past June to explain exactly why he'll never return to the pro wrestling ring as a competitor ever again.

"There is no way. I don't want to speak in absolutes, because I don't want to close any opportunity, but I made a promise to the fans who allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century,"

Cena on Good Morning America

MORE: Did WWE Quietly End LA Knight's Pursuit Of The World Heavyweight Championship On Raw?

Rusev, along with millions of members of the WWE universe, still has hope. The former United States Champion has a chance to be the man who faces Cena in his last match when he faces former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will announce two more first-round matchups this Friday.

Cena's last match is slated for December 13 in Washington, D.C., on Peacock for a special edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Latest with WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reveals Dates For Upcoming SmackDown And Saturday Night's Main Event Shows In Canada

WWE Raw Results (11/3/25): Logan Paul Knocks Out CM Punk, Rey Mysterio Returns

Cody Rhodes Discusses Retirement And Whether He'll Sign Another Extension With WWE

Triple H Compares WWE's Booking Style To Marvel Cinematic Universe

Published
Aidan Chacon
AIDAN CHACON

Aidan has been a contributor to The Takedown since July of 2025. He also currently writes for the Miami Heat & Orlando Magic on SIl. Before joining On SI, he reported for Caplin News and created content individually. He has a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media & Communications at FIU’s School of Journalism. Aidan has spent years producing pro wrestling content on social media and writing about pro sports. He’s a lifelong enthusiast of the business and continues to cover the global wrestling world with an unbiased, but passionate approach. His favorite pro wrestling memory is watching Triple H vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, and legend has it he is still chanting "move the palm trees" to this day.

Home/WWE