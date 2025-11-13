AEW Files Trademarks For Four Possible Event Names

When AEW began in 2019, it had four key PPV events on the calendar.

Double or Nothing, Full Gear, Revolution, and All Out were the lead shows, and though they continue to be pillars of AEW programming, the calendar is now loaded with other new staples like WrestleDream, Worlds End, and Dynasty. AEW could be adding even more shows to its calendar.

Now, AEW has filed four new trademarks. Though it's unconfirmed as to what the trademarks are specifically for, it appears they will be used for new company events, as the filing reads:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling television programs; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling."

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

AEW's new trademarks

The four new trademarks filed by AEW on November 12 are:

AEW Fire

AEW Firestorm

AEW Blitz

AEW Tidal Wave

AEW has aired three-hour Dynamite and Collision episodes back-to-back over the years that have carried special names. Fire, Firestorm, Blitz, and Tidal Wave could each serve as new specialized television event names in 2026 or be new PPV event names.

AEW is riding a hot wave of momentum coming out of a critically acclaimed Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite this week. Both the men's and women's Blood and Guts matches delivered moments and outcomes that will be remembered for a long time.

On the men's side, Darby Allin and The Conglomeration defeated The Death Riders after Jon Moxley tapped out to a Kyle O'Reilly submission. Yes, Darby Allin was launched off of the stage and through two burning tables, but his team got the job done.

In the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match, the team of Mercedes Mone, Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jaime Hayter, Harley Cameron, and Mina Shirakawa. The match saw Samoan Drops from the top of the cage to through tables, brass knuckles, and other weapons. In the end, Toni Storm gave up for her team to save Shirakawa from a torturous beating.

The Blood and Guts matches this week lead nicely into the next AEW PPV event, which is Full Gear on November 22.

“The word of the day is ‘coagulation!’ Look at this man right here! That’s what Blood & Guts is all about, baby!”



EXCLUSIVE: After victory for his team at #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts, @SussexCoChicken says there’s no rest for the wicked — and he wants payback on @DUNKZILLADavis! pic.twitter.com/e18aemrid4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2025

Announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship inside a steel cage, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Brodido vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, and much more.

