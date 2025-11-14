Rey Mysterio Discusses Eddie Guerrero's Lasting Impact On Pro Wrestling

Eddie Guerrero has been gone for 20 years. To the day.

Since the day he passed, many wrestlers and promotions have paid tribute to one of the best wrestlers in history. Right now, wrestlers across both WWE and AEW, like Mercedes Mone and Dominik Mysterio, use Guerrero as an inspiration for their own careers.

Even in his death, Eddie Guerrero left a positive impact on the pro wrestling industry. It's a topic that Rey Mysterio is more than willing to talk about when it comes to his friend.

Rey Mysterio pens emotional tribute to Eddie Guerrero for his impact on pro wrestling

Rey Mysterio penned an emotional letter to his late friend, Eddie Guerrero, on the 20-year anniversary of his death in The Players' Tribune. In that letter, Rey talked about missing Eddie, Eddie's family, his own son Dominik, and much more. Mysterio also made a point to go in-depth on the type of positive impact Guerrero had on the industry he loved.

In the piece, Rey said that Guerrero's style, size, and contribution to Latinos in wrestling are the biggest legacy mark he made in pro wrestling.

"I think the first thing that comes to mind — it’s just your style," Mysterio wrote. "When other wrestlers are asked in interviews who their favorite wrestler was growing up, or who “their guy” was that they really connected with, or tried to emulate most in the ring … or simply put, who’s their GOAT … your name comes up more than any other."

Eddie Guerrero shattered glass ceilings in WWE

Regarding Guerrero's size and the fact that he was able to break through the "big man" glass ceiling in WWE, Mysterio said that's felt all throughout the wrestling industry, as stars that are smaller have had some of the biggest matches in history.

"You helped guys like us — guys who, let’s just say, aren’t giants ... Maybe the best way to express how much you changed these perceptions, it’s to promise you there are young people reading this letter right now who didn’t know it was ever another way. Guys like AJ Styles, CM Punk, Jey Uso … these are great world champions, who’ve headlined some of the biggest shows ever. And I’m not sure it happens without you." Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio also credited Eddie Guerrero for paving the way for Latinos in wrestling.

"The third thing I’ll mention, it’s the impact you had on Latinos in wrestling," Mysterio wrote. "When you and I were first coming up, luchadores simply weren’t treated as a class of wrestler who could draw in the U.S​​. But it’s also even deeper than that. Ourfans I think were sometimes treated that same way. Like, they were viewed through this lens of, 'I don’t know if I’m seeing money here.'

"We hated that so much. But then WCW and WWE, they put us on television, and gave us a chance to be in big spots. And by doing this, they also gave the Latino fans a chance … to see wrestlers who looked like them, and talked like them, and acted like them in big spots."

Eddie Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Rey Mysterio was a Hall of Fame inductee in 2023.

Rey's son, Dominik, who at one point was Eddie's son in WWE storylines, is also a WWE superstar and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Rey and Dominik wrestled a grudge match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio could be on a collision course with one another sooner than later. Both men crossed paths during Rey Mysterio's return promo, and rumors persist that they might square off at Survivor Series, which takes place in their hometown of San Diego.

