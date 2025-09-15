Former World Champion Doesn't Expect WWE To Bring Him Back
The Royal Rumble is often the site of some of the biggest returns of the WWE's calendar year, but one former World Heavyweight Champion doesn't believe he'll be getting the call to make a dramatic comeback at next year's event.
Jake Hager, the former Jack Swagger, recently departed AEW but, despite his newfound free agent status and his past with WWE, the All-American American doesn't expect to have his music hitting after the countdown from 10 in Saudi Arabia next January.
Jake Hager Doesn't Think He Has Many Fans In WWE Management
Hager spent five years with AEW between 2019-2024, aligning himself with Chris Jericho in the Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society. However, the former ECW Champion did not decide to extend his time with Tony Khan's promotion when his contract expired last year.
The former Jack Swagger confirmed he is retired from wrestling in a recent interview with Saraya, instead deciding to now focus on his new trucking business in Florida.
"I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into."- Jake Hager [H/T Fightful]
And it would appear that said retirement will not be broken for a return to WWE.
When asked about a potential Royal Rumble appearance, during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Hager said, "I sincerely doubt it. I don’t think they like me very much.”
When asked who doesn't like him very much, Hager simply stated, "whoever books the Royal Rumble."
Jake Hager Has No Love For Tony Khan
As well as apparently being at odds with WWE management, the former World Heavyweight Champion is probably not going to be sitting down with Tony Khan to discuss an All Elite Wrestling comeback at any point in the future.
Hager has lashed out at Khan multiple times since leaving AEW in 2024, labelling the promotion's owner a 'communist' in one interview as well as 'unprofessional' and unable to craft storylines or control his locker room.
Hager did continue to compete in pro wrestling after his tenure with AEW came to an end, most notably wrestling for Black Label Pro and Smash Wrestling in late 2024. His last match was November of last year when he competed for an indie promotion in France.
