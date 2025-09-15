Latest On Rey Fenix Creative Plans As Andrade Says Goodbye To WWE
Andrade's reported behind the scenes issues, and now abrupt release from WWE, has left his former tag team partner in a bit of creative limbo.
Rey Fenix and Andrade were only a team for a couple months, but they were a dynamic duo that climbed the ranks in the SmackDown Tag Team Division very quickly.
They last competed together in the highly vaunted Six-Pack TLC Tag Team Match at SummerSlam, and then suddenly disappeared from television. They were scheduled to continue their pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Championships into Clash in Paris, at the very least, but that spot ended up going to the Street Profits.
Sources have now claimed to the folks over at BodySlam that Andrade & Rey Fenix were in line to win the titles at some point.
"Rey Fenix’s immediate creative plans are now currently being reshuffled due to Andrade’s departure," BodySlam said in their report Monday. "The idea of The Lucha Bros reuniting has been discussed but nothing is confirmed or imminent as of right now."
Fenix and his real life brother Penta are one of the most accomplished tag teams in pro wrestling, and fans familiar with their work have been hoping for a reunion after they both left AEW separately this year and were assigned to different brands upon making the jump to WWE.
Andrade Bids Farewell to WWE
Andrade has now seemingly confirmed his departure from WWE. He took to his Instagram account Monday and posted a photo of himself writing a note, alongside a cigar and beverage.
The note simply stated the words 'thank you' and Andrade added a WWE hashtag in the post, which you can see below.
The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba reported on Sunday that Andrade's latest run with the company came to an end due to disciplinary reasons. He had at least one wellness policy violation and had to be escorted from the building during a recent SmackDown taping.
Andrade re-signed with WWE early last year and reportedly had more than 18 months left on his contract. AEW President Tony Khan was hoping to lock him into a long-term extension when he made the decision to leave. The door to an eventual return to All Elite Wrestling is said not to be entirely closed.
