Former WWE And NXT Wrestler Blasts Company Following Release
Ridge Holland's WWE run is coming to a close this month after seven years with the company, and his departure does not appear to be on great terms.
The 37-year-old announced last month that the company was moving on from him following his contract expiring in November, which also came on the heels of his suffering a Lisfranc injury while working a TNA taping for the company. The injury required surgery.
"I've been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14," he said at the time. "WWE [is] still going to cover my rehab from injury, but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least, as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of five to support."
On Tuesday, however, Holland elaborated on some of the challenges he is facing after his WWE release, posting a lengthy statement to social media. In it, he indicated that he is unable to pay his mortgage as a result of his release, and feels like he has been "hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE."
Holland also noted in the post that he is potentially facing neck fusion surgery as well as a result of his wrestling career.
Holland's Up and Down WWE Run
Holland signed with WWE back in 2018 after a successful professional rugby career overseas, and came into the company with high expectations. After a two-year run in NXT, he was called up to SmackDown in 2021.
There, he became a part of the popular Brawling Brutes stable alongside Sheamus and Butch (Pete Dunne), but on the night the latter was introduced to the program, Holland was involved in an infamous spot that ended former WWE Champion Big E's career. Big E took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring and landed poorly on his neck, breaking it.
Holland would eventually return to NXT after the Brawling Brutes split in 2023, and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Holland's contract was demoted to an NXT deal, below main roster money.
It is unclear at this time whether or not Holland plans to return to pro wrestling following his recovery from injury, which will reportedly take several months for him to complete his rehab.
The injury occurred in a TNA dark match against Moose on Sept. 27.
