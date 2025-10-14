Injured WWE Talent The Latest To Announce Contract Won't Be Renewed
Luke Menzies, also known as Ridge Holland, joined the WWE after a multi-year career in Rugby that saw him compete for several teams across England. He spent a few years in NXT before making the move to SmackDown and siding with Sheamus and Pete Dunne, forming The Brawling Brutes.
Holland's main roster run saw him land a handful of major matches, such as a tag victory over The New Day at WrestleMania 38 and a WarGames match against The Bloodline in 2022. Still, championship success wouldn't come until he returned to NXT and captured the Tag Team titles with Andre Chase.
Holland has been on the shelf after a TNA taping against Moose, which saw Holland land awkwardly and suffer a Lisfranc injury requiring surgery. While recovering from said injury, Holland posted to social media to confirm that his contract won't be renewed and that his WWE career is coming to an end.
I've been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support.- Luke Menzies (A.K.A. Ridge Holland)
Holland also states that he isn't quite sure what his future holds in terms of professional wrestling, but that he will be starting up an online coaching business while he is healing up from his leg injury.
Ridge Holland has been wrestling since 2016, starting on the British independent scene before getting picked up by WWE in 2018. His career has seen some ups and downs with many people souring on his character and in-ring work in recent months.
Other Stars That Are Being Released
Ridge Holland is sadly far from the only wrestler that WWE has decided to release as of late, with many names from the WWE ID program & Evolve either deciding not to re-sign or being told their contract wouldn't be renewed.
Names like Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel, Lance Anoa'i, Jin Tala, Summer Sorrell, Brayden Ray, and several more were all announced to be parting ways with the WWE here shortly. One of the most shocking was former NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee, who had an incredible run with said title before turning heel and falling down the card.
