Former WWE Champion Volunteers To Replace Drew McIntyre At WWE SummerSlam
Drew McIntyre posted on social media yesterday that he was stuck in England and has a solid chance of missing out on WWE SummerSlam. He is currently scheduled to team with Logan Paul in a tag match against Randy Orton and country music star, Jelly Roll.
Mike Johnson from PWInsider reported that these travel issues were a legitimate concern and are something that WWE is working on.
Today, in a video posted on TikTok, The Miz has come forward and offered up himself as a replacement for Logan Paul's partner in the chance that McIntyre is unable to make it back to the country in time for the event.
The Miz hypes up Logan Paul and the accomplishments he has had in the WWE, as well as pointing out the victories he himself has picked up against Randy Orton. He went on to further state:
"I'm sick of everyone saying that I'm underrated. That is not a compliment. That is a lazy way of giving me my flowers."- The Miz [h/t WrestleTalk]
The Miz is a highly accomplished wrestler, achieving the WWE Grand Slam twice, among many other accolades in the company. He last held gold when he teamed with R-Truth to capture the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40.
