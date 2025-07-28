CM Punk Reveals Which Marvel Character He Would Love To Portray In The MCU
It is no secret that No. 1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk, is a big comic book guy. But could he have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
If so, he may have a character in mind.
Punk has crossed over into the mainstream on several occasions in both acting and writing, and even contributed to Marvel Comics through one of its Thor series. Speaking alongside Rhea Ripley with FilmSeal, he discussed the opportunity to put his stamp on Marvel.
“When I was writing comic books for Marvel, they were like, ‘Hey, you wanna write Thor?’ And I was like, 'Thor would not have been my first pick.' But it was put on my plate, so it becomes a challenge. So it’s like, 'Yeah, that’s it.'”
While traditional comic books have their place, comic book movies dominate the entertainment sphere these days. And while the likes of John Cena, Dave Bautista, and The Rock have all crossed over into that realm, Punk hasn't as of yet. That doesn't mean he's not open to it, of course.
“Who would I play? I’m a big Punisher guy. I think it’s, you know, it’s a black-and-white world when you’re the Punisher. That would be fun. Not that Jon Bernthal does a bad job.”
Ironically, Bernthal is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's nephew-in-law, and the "Daredevil: Born Again" star will be a part of the new "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" film due out next year. The idea of playing Wolverine was also floated by Punk, as he has paid homage to him in the past. But Punk brushed that aside with one blunt assertion.
"Way too tall," he said. "I'm way too tall to be Wolverine."
Punk is set to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday for the world title, and will have a big match Monday night.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
CM Punk, World Tag Team Title Match & Huge 8-Woman Tag Match Announced for WWE Raw
Becky Lynch Talks New ‘Big Time’ Performance In Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2
Rhea Ripley Discusses Hope She Has For Fans Watching WWE Unreal On Netflix
Jey Uso Says Bron Breakker Can Do One Major Thing Better Than Roman Reigns