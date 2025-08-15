Former WWE Star Takes More Shots At CM Punk
Even though CM Punk is currently one of WWE's top stars, that doesn't mean he's universally beloved throughout the wrestling industry.
Just ask Matt Riddle.
The former WWE United States Champion certainly has no love lost for Punk, who he never actually worked with in the company. Riddle put Punk on blast earlier this summer, and he is continuing to do so in a new interview.
Riddle spoke with TMZ Sports recently, and continued to call out the 46-year-old Punk.
“I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b**ch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. Kudos to him, the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise," Riddle said. "When you’re looking at WWE, especially with TKO, I don’t think they care about anything else. They go, ‘What do you want to get paid? You bring this much value, okay, good.’
The 39-year-old Riddle parted ways with WWE in 2023 after what began as a successful and promising run that eventually sizzled after several disciplinary issues took him off of television. Punk would return to WWE later that fall at Survivor Series, but never worked with Riddle in WWE.
It's Not Personal...
Despite the criticism, Riddle insisted his comments are not direct shots at Punk the person.
"Right now, hats off to him, he’s killing it. He’s wrestling, he’s staying active, he’s staying busy. His fans seem to love him," he said.
"So, I have no ill will towards the man, I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. That’s not a knock, I’ll tell you this, I’m not getting that much better, faster, or stronger, and I can tell you that he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches.”
Punk recently won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther at SummerSlam, losing it minutes later when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He is expected to continue to feud with Rollins into the fall.
Riddle, meanwhile, is not currently signed to a promotion.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
