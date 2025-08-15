Former WWE Star Reveals Truth About Triple H's Reputation
WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has put himself at the forefront of WWE as its Chief Content Officer, but his reputation from over the years remains a sticking point for some.
It is well-documented that wrestlers who worked with Paul Levesque during his in-ring days had a mixed view of him, particularly as he climbed the political ladder after becoming WWE Champion for the first time in 1999.
While he was undoubtedly a major part of the company's success, wrestlers over the years have presented polarizing stories about how "The Game" carried himself throughout the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras.
Former "WWE Tough Enough" winner Maven has not been shy in giving his thoughts on wrestling on his YouTube channel. He covered "WWE Unreal" and spoke openly about how Triple H was perceived by talent during his time in the company.
“No one trusted you, Hunter. Not a damn, Shawn [Michaels] trusted you, right? There’s your list,” the former WWE Hardcore Champion said.
“You’re in a WWE locker room, and when you’re walking down from catering, and you see Hunter, Vince, and Shawn. You see all these guys that you watched on TV, and you see all these guys that you’ve idolized for years, and all of a sudden, you’re not only in the same locker room as them, but hell, I’m on the show with them tonight."
Maven described a culture of not wanting to upset anyone while working with Triple H, and praised CM Punk for his boldness in how he carried himself back in 2011 when he broke out.
MORE: Triple H And CM Punk Share Conflicting Explanations For Early WWE Relationship Issues
"‘Well, I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. I’m going to be the good little subordinate wrestler and do what I’m told. Hopefully, if I cross my fingers and I do what’s right, then my time will come.’ That’s how 99.9 percent of the locker room views it. Punk said that was bullsh*t, and I’m gonna be as much of a star as you are without your effing help. By God, he went out and did it.”
The 48-year-old Maven was with WWE from 2001 through 2005, and even once unsuccessfully challenged Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of Raw back in 2004.
