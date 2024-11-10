Former WWE Superstar Melina Reveals Details About Her Famous WWE Ring Entrance
Melina gave some new insight on her entrance into the ring.
During a recent interview with “Muscle Memory”, the former two-time Divas Champion and three-time Women’s Champion was asked about how she came up with the classic split entrance into the WWE ring, and if there was any assistance in its creation.
“I did. The paparazzi part, I believe, it was more so Joey [Mercury] because John [Morrison, at the time Johnny Nitro] came up with - He had the whole fur coats. He was so happy I remember, we he went to - I don't know if we went together if he went to Melrose on his own or something like that and then he came back and he had a bunch of fur coats. He's like ‘We should wear these!” Joey just kind of like started looking at it like trying to figure it out, he's like ‘okay, yeah, yeah, and then we'll have like the red carpet and then like Paparazzi, we have some of the guys do it’ and everybody just started putting it all together. But I really didn't have my thing until they kind of put me on the spot and said ‘Okay, Melina, you got to think of something, got think of something sexy’ and they're all coming up and they're trying to be sexy, and I was like ‘How about this?’ and I just dropped. They were like ‘Do that! Do that every time!’”
Melina was signed with WWE from 2004 through 2011, managing MNM for the first two years before branching off as the WWE Women’s Champion, and then Divas Champion until being released from the company.
She also had stints in NWA and TNA, and made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble, complete with her trademark split entrance, before being eliminated by Sasha Banks.
Watch her full entrance below.
