September WWE PLE Announcement Reportedly Expected Today Despite Event Name Controversy
The September hole in the WWE PLE calendar will reportedly get officially announced on Wednesday, but not without controversy.
Reports have circulated for weeks that WWE would be adding a PLE to the calendar in order to counter-program the AEW All Out PPV in the same month. And those reports indicate that WWE is planning on running a direct head-to-head event against AEW on September 20 and the announcement of that event could come as soon as today.
The name of the new PLE? WrestlePalooza.
According to a new report by WrestleVotes today, despite many high-ranking WWE officials pushing back on that name, it is currently the front-runner for the brand new event. WWE trademarked the WrestlePalooza name earlier this month.
WrestlePalooza isn't the first bad event name in WWE history
Whether or not WrestlePalooza is the worst WWE PLE name in history is up for debate. WWE famously rolled out many event names that were shunned by fans and never used again.
Great Balls of Fire was a PPV that WWE ran in July of 2017. It was the first event of its name and also the last event of its name. The main event of that show was a rare singles match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.
Another dismal name was Taboo Tuesday. Taboo Tuesday debuted in October of 2004. The event was special because it was on a Tuesday night instead of a Sunday night and because fans were able to participate in booking the show including choosing wrestler's opponents and match stipulations.
Other notable bad names in WWE event lore include WrestleMania Backlash, "The Horror Show" Extreme Rules, Roadblock: End of the Line, Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and Stairs, and the most unimaginative of the bunch -- WWE Fatal Four-Way.
With the new WrestlePalooza event reportedly slated to go against AEW All Out directly, the competition between WWE and AEW gets heated even more than it is on a regular basis. WWE has used its NXT brand to combat AEW shows like All In and Forbidden Door, but has yet to put a main roster PLE against an AEW show.
WrestlePalooza would be the first WWE main roster PLE to challenge AEW.
The WWE WrestlePalooza event on September 20 will reportedly take place in Indianapolis. Matches and talent for the show have not been announced at this time.
