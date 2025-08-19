Tiffany Stratton Reveals Reaction To Criticism Of WWE SummerSlam Match With Jade Cargill
Tiffany Stratton is in the middle of her first run as WWE Women's Champion, and she conquered quite the foe in Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam.
Stratton faced the WWE Queen of the Ring in another major title defense following winning the championship earlier this year. She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax on the Jan. 3 episode of SmackDown, winning her first world title. She'd then defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.
Stratton's bout with Cargill was expected to be a clash of titans, but she handed Cargill her first singles loss in WWE in a little more than seven minutes. In speaking with The Babyfaces Podcast, she opened up about her true thoughts surrounding the match.
“I feel like we didn’t have this like insane life or death story going into SummerSlam, so I didn’t really feel like we needed — like you said — an insane 40-minute long match,” Stratton told the podcast. “I thought it was a very competitive match, it was very fast. And I think that’s all we really needed. So I’m actually really pleased with how my match went at SummerSlam with Jade Cargill.”
In contrast, the WWE Women's World Championship triple threat match between Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley went nearly 17 minutes the following night. Naomi would retain her title there, but relinquished it on Monday after announcing she was pregnant.
Defeating Cargill
Cargill was on quite a WWE run before encountering Stratton. She debuted as a surprise in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, and was engaged in a heated feud with the aforementioned Naomi for most of 2025.
The former AEW TBS Champion defeated Naomi at both WrestleMania and Evolution, capturing the Queen of the Ring crown and punching her ticket to SummerSlam. That would prove to be of little concern for Stratton, however.
“Going into SummerSlam, I was so nervous. It was my first SummerSlam ever,” Stratton said. “So that alone was just so nerve-wracking. But, thankfully, I pulled through and I beat Little Miss Jade Cargill.”
H/T The Wrestling Observer for partial transcript assistance.
