Former WWE Women's Tag Champion Out With Injury
The rise of Chelsea Green has been one to remember.
No woman on the roster takes more pride in losing or making someone else look like a star than Chelsea Green. Her approach and mindset to succeeding in this business led her all the way to becoming the very first Women's United States champion.
Green is the one wrestling the matches and cutting the hilariously scathing promos on Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis on a weekly basis. However, she's had some help along the way. Once she befriended two-time 24/7 champion Piper Niven, an entire layer of personality and substance was added to her act.
Alba Fyre was added to the group earlier this year to create the Secret Hervice. Green is the leader of the Green Regime which consists of the security duo called the Secret Hervice. And unfortunately, the leader of the Green Regime will now be down one of her secret agents for the foreseeable future due to injury.
Piper Niven is injured
According to Fightful Select, Piper Niven has suffered an injury that will sideline her from wrestling. The exact injury has not been revealed but it is confirmed Niven will miss time. Niven has been a durable worker for most of her time in WWE. She dealt with a Bell's Palsy diagnosis in 2019 but has since been able to enjoy a stable WWE career.
Niven's last match in took place on the August 22 episode of Friday Night Smackdown where she defeated Charlotte Flair in singles action. Green stepped up to team with Fyre Friday night in pursuit of Flair's and Alexa Bliss' WWE Women's Tag Team championships.
Green is looking for replacements
Green is already looking for a temporary replacement to fulfill security duties within the Secret Hervice. She took to social media to announce that "Slaygent P" was on a special secret mission and that she's taking applications for a temporary fill-in.
The qualifications are very specific to the leader of the Green Regime's liking. A background in "SHEcurity" and a "license to slay" are both requirements for the job.
Fans should start to receive hints on who this fill-in will be starting this Friday night on Smackdown. They've also already to speculate who this fill-in could be. An NXT call-up could get the job or a floundering midcarder could take Green up on her offer.
Whoever assumes the position, Green will surely do what she can to make that person look like a star as she's done with Niven and Fyre during their time together.
