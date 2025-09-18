Ex-Raiders Coach Says He’d Be ‘Uncomfortable’ With Tom Brady Situation
The Raiders' former head coach thinks it would be "foolish" to assume Tom Brady won't use his position as a broadcaster for Fox to help the team.
Antonio Pierce shared his opinion on the controversy that has been dominating the conversation around the league this week. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Schein on Sports with Adam Schein Pierce claimed that when he was coaching the team during the 2024 season, Brady was used as a resource.
"This is unprecedented, what we’re seeing," Pierce said. "I think I would be uncomfortable if it was the other way around, to be honest with you. Because you’re not dealing with just a normal person. Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest quarterbacks, one of the greatest players in the game, played against him obviously, student of the game.
"It’s not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, 'Hmm,' and have tidbits. And you’d be foolish enough to think that he’s not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things."
Pierce then discussed Brady's utility as an asset for the Raiders when he coached. "Again, I don’t want to talk above my means. I don’t know what the NFL has set for Tom Brady and his rules, but I know he was a great asset for us with the Raiders when I was there. And I think he’ll still be a great asset as he’s going forward, and I think this does help him out, and the Raiders."
This is yet another opinion added to the pile that has stacked up since ESPN cameras caught Brady sitting in the Raiders' coaches' booth during their Monday night matchup with the Chargers.
The story is not going to die any time soon.