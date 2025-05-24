Giulia Qualifies For WWE Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Friday On SmackDown
It was her first match ever as a member of the SmackDown Women's Division, and Giulia used the opportunity to make a major statement Friday night.
The Beautiful Madness qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match coming up on Saturday, June 7. Giulia knocked off both Charlotte Flair and Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega to secure her spot.
The Queen appeared to have the match won, as she had Vega locked in the Figure Eight, but Giulia came off the top rope and delivered a stomp to Flair's surgically repaired knee.
The former NXT Women's Champion then quickly picked up Zelina and dropped her with a Northern Lights Bomb to score the massive victory.
Giulia joins Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez in qualifying for the annual ladder match thus far. Two open spots remain, one for Raw and the other for SmackDown.
There is a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Match still to come Friday night on SmackDown. LA Knight will take on old rival Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black with a trip to Los Angeles on the line.
Current WWE Money in the Bank Card
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD
