LA Knight Qualifies For Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match On WWE SmackDown
LA Knight got one over on Aleister Black Friday Night on SmackDown and punched his ticket to the city that made him famous.
Both men met in a Money in the Bank Triple Theat Qualifying match alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. The former United States Champion was lining up Black for a Kinshasa, but ended up running right into a Black Mass.
Before Black could go for a cover, however, the Megastar tossed him outside the ring and stole the victory by pinning Nakamura off the damage done by Aleister.
The Megastar now joins Solo Sikoa in qualifying for the men's ladder match this year, with four spots still open. Carmelo Hayes will take part in next week's final qualifying match for the SmackDown roster when he takes on Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu and Andrade.
Earlier in the night Friday, Giulia qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Charlotte Flair and Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.
There are now just two openings that remain on the women's side of things. Jade Cargill, Naomi and Nia Jax will meet next Friday in the last women's qualifying triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Division.
Current WWE Money in the Bank Card
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Triple H Confirms Reports & Reveals Date For WWE Money in The Bank 2026 in New Orleans
New WrestleMania Report Indicates The WWE Event May Take Place In Las Vegas Regularly
Goldberg's Retirement Match Could Potentially Go Head-to-Head With Major AEW Show
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)