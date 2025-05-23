Triple H Confirms Reports & Reveals Date For WWE Money in The Bank 2026 in New Orleans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has released a video on social media Friday evening confirming that New Orleans will indeed host Money In The Bank 2026 and a future WrestleMania.
Dramatic news broke yesterday revealing that WWE WrestleMania 42 will no longer take place in The Big Easy, as had been previously announced by The Rock, in February. Instead, it is been reported that WWE is trying to close a deal to bring the 'Showcase of the Immortals' back to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026.
As a make good to the city of New Orleans, the 2026 edition of Money In The Bank is now taking place in the Louisiana city instead, in addition to a UFC event this summer.
While the news gripped wrestling fans across social media yesterday, there was little in the way of updates from WWE. That has now changed, with Triple H releasing a video on his social media channels to confirm the news regarding New Orleans.
Captioned, "Big plans for WWE and New Orleans for 2026 and beyond..." The Game said, "Coming to New Orleans, Saturday, August 29, 2026, will be Money In The Bank. Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be announced at a later date."
The 14-time World Champion then goes onto thank WWE's "great local partners" from the city of New Orleans and state of Louisiana.
No mention is made in the video of WrestleMania 42's new location, although Vegas is expected to be confirmed at a point in the near future. That being said, there is still reportedly several logistical obstacles holding the announcement up.
The new date for Money In The Bank 2026 is noticeable, also. Ordinarily, the event has taken place in June on the WWE calendar. Next year, however, it will fall at the end of August, which has traditionally been either SummerSlam territory or, in the last year, the date for WWE's European Premium Live Events such as Bash In Berlin and, this year, Clash In Paris.
