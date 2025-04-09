Giulia Returned On WWE NXT & Was Added To The Women's Title Match At Stand & Deliver
The Beautiful Madness is back and she's returned to reclaim the NXT Women's Championship.
Giulia shocked the NXT faithful Tuesday night when she showed up at the WWE Performance Center looking for a fight.
The former NXT Women's Champion rushed to the ring to assist her longtime friend Stephanie Vaquer, who was engaged in a three way fight with Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace, but then Giulia stunned The Dark Angel with a headbutt and a Northern Lights Bomb. Shen then held up the coveted NXT Women's Championship belt.
WWE cameras caught up with Giulia a short time later and a producer asked her why she attacked her best friend. Her short and sweet answer, there will be no friends at NXT: Stand & Deliver next Saturday. Only a rematch.
Vaquer won the NXT Women's Championship from the Beautiful Madness at NXT: Roadblock last month in a Title vs. Title Match. She would later relinquish the NXT Women's North American Championship to focus on being the top Women's Champion in the division.
A Six-Woman Ladder Match will be held at Stand & Deliver to crown a new Women's North American Champion. Zaria, Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan have qualified for that much thus far.
Giulia was rumored to have needed some time away from the ring after the loss to Vaquer due to an ankle injury, but the hope was that she wouldn't be out of action for long. That hope has come to fruition.
She will not be getting a straight rematch for the NXT Women's Championship, however, as Stephanie Vaquer told GM Ava that she wants Giulia, Jordynne Grace & Jaida Parker at Stand & Deliver in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Ava agreed and made it official for Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former Women’s Champion Reportedly Signs WWE Legends Deal
Ric Flair Reacts To Charlotte Flair And Tiffany Stratton’s Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment
Drew McIntyre Questions The Toughness Of Some Of The New Wrestlers
Dominik Mysterio On Being The Bad Guy, Bringing A New Element To The Mysterio Name