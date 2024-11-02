Goldberg Announces WWE Retirement Match During SEC Network Appearance
Forget about who's next. It's who's last for Bill Goldberg.
During an appearance on the SEC Network Saturday afternoon, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that his retirement match will be taking place sometime next year. Very few details are known at this time, but that match will be taking place in WWE.
Goldberg thanked WWE Executives Nick Khan, Chris Legentil and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque for giving him the opportunity to leave his boots in the ring.
While his opponent has not officially been announced, Goldberg alluded to World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER being his main target following their verbal alteration last month at Bad Blood in Atlanta.
MORE: WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Live Results, Updates, And Highlights
A date for the match has also not been announced at this time, but Goldberg did note that he's going to have a 'couple of months' to get himself ready.
It's been over two years since Goldberg last wrestled for WWE. He faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Reigns won the bout after 6 minutes via referee stoppage.
Goldberg's last victory in WWE came at Crown Jewel 2021 when he defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match.
