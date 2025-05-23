WWE Employees Say Vince McMahon Wouldn't Have Moved WrestleMania 42 [Report]
Yesterday, it was announced that WrestleMania 42 was being moved from New Orleans after the company revealed it as the host city in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Now, it appears that the event will be heading back to Las Vegas in 2026.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that a topic of conversation amongst WWE employees and talent was that a move like yesterday's would never have happened under the company leadership of former WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.
The report indicates that the perception around McMahon was that once an event was announced and set in stone, that event would not be changed unless McMahon and the company was forced to do so. Given that, WWE employees and talent reportedly view the news regarding WrestleMania 42 as a reminder that WWE is a new company with new and different values.
On the heels of New Orleans being removed as the host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, reports from multiple sources indicate that the event is likely headed back to Las Vegas after a successful run of the show in 2025.
In a separate report, the Wrestling Observer stated that WrestleMania may be in Las Vegas regularly given its success for the city and WWE and the fact that Vegas wants to host a major sporting event every year.
WrestleMania 41 broke WWE revenue records and featured Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in the night two main event. In that match, Cena beat Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for a record-setting 17th time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On The Wyatt Sicks Returning To WWE
WWE SmackDown Preview (5/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
REPORT: New Orleans No Longer Hosting WWE WrestleMania 42
Major Update On How Long WWE SmackDown Will Remain A Three-Hour Show