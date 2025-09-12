WWE Announces Saudi Arabia Will Host WrestleMania 43 in 2027
WWE officially announced on Friday that WrestleMania 43 will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027.
It’s the first time that the biggest show in professional wrestling will be hosted outside of North America, and the first time the event has been outside of the United States since Toronto hosted WrestleMania X8 in 2002.
WWE and Saudi Arabia have tightened their relationship in recent years, with the country hosting several Premium Live Events (PLE) since signing a 10-year business partnership in 2018. Earlier this year, it was announced that Riyadh will host the Royal Rumble, one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar outside of WrestleMania, in January 2026.
The move opens the door for other potential international host cities for WrestleMania in the future, with London and Paris both jumping out as obvious potential contenders. WrestleMania 42 is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026. It will be the second straight year Vegas has hosted the event.