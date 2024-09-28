Gunther Omits The Rock, John Cena From His WWE Mount Rushmore
Picking who are the greatest wrestlers of all time is subjective. It makes for good water cooler conversation, but hen wrestlers reveal their lists, more people get upset for who was left off rather than who was included.
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is sure to cause some conversation. When speaking recently to The Sun, he revealed the list of his wrestling Mount Rushmore, admitting that Shawn Michaels, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle top the charts.
Not on the list include former WWE champions and current Hollywood stars John Cena and The Rock, and WWE legends Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and others.
Michaels was a three-time WWE champion. He retired for good after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in April 2010. Currently, "The Heartbreak Kid" is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development for WWE NXT. The brand moves on Tuesday from the USA Network to The CW.
Levesque is a 14-time WWE champion. Triple H had his last match against Randy Orton in an unsanctioned bout on the January 11, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. He was forced to retire in March 2022 after Levesque announced he had a serious heart condition in 2021 which forced him to step away. Now, Levesque is the Chief Content Officer for WWE and the corporate face of the organization.
Guerrero was a former WWE champion after entering the company in January 2000 after quitting WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer tragically passed away in October 2005.
Angle won the 1996 Olympic Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling before he came to the world of sports entertainment, debuting on WWE TV at the 1999 Survivor Series. From there, Angle went on to become a six-time WWE and TNA champion. Angle had his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin.