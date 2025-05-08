Wrestling On FanNation

Je'Von Evans Blasts Ricochet And Tony Khan On Social Media

NXT star Je'Von Evans replied to a post by Ricochet on X this afternoon by trashing the former Intercontinental Champion as well as AEW owner Tony Khan.

Joe Baiamonte

WWE.com

In news that I don't think any of us expected to read today, or any day for that matter, NXT star Je'Von Evans has called AEW owner Tony Khan a 'crackhead' on social media.

One normal day of wrestling discourse on the world wide web is all I ask. Please.

The NXT prodigy - fresh off a barnstorming performance in the triple threat NXT Title main event of Stand And Deliver in Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend - took to X to respond to a post by AEW's Ricochet, in which the former WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed he would 'squash' Evans.

It took Evans 14 hours to reply to Ricochet's post, but it triggered a series of posts that, it's safe to say, absolutely nobody saw coming. But now, it appears, have seemingly been deleted. However, the devil works hard, but the Internet Wrestling Community works even harder.

Je'Von Evans post on X
Je'Von Evans/X
Ricochet post on X
Ricochet/X
Je'Von Evans post on X
Je'Von Evans/X
Je'Von Evans post on X
Je'Von Evans/X

Evans took aim at Ricochet trading WWE for AEW, citing the size of All Elite's crowds, before dropping the 'crackhead' line about Tony Khan. Understandably, the posts did not remain on social media long before they were deleted.

Ricochet's initial tweet about squashing Evans is still up, as are his replies to the now deleted posts from the rising NXT star.

The artist formerly known as Prince Puma hit back at Evans' attendance retort with the line "How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It make you look cool." The PC line a reference to WWE's Performance Center, where the majority of NXT tapings are held.

As if Will Ospreay's comments to the Daily Star weren't enough tribalism inducing insanity for one week.

