Je'Von Evans Blasts Ricochet And Tony Khan On Social Media
In news that I don't think any of us expected to read today, or any day for that matter, NXT star Je'Von Evans has called AEW owner Tony Khan a 'crackhead' on social media.
One normal day of wrestling discourse on the world wide web is all I ask. Please.
The NXT prodigy - fresh off a barnstorming performance in the triple threat NXT Title main event of Stand And Deliver in Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend - took to X to respond to a post by AEW's Ricochet, in which the former WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed he would 'squash' Evans.
It took Evans 14 hours to reply to Ricochet's post, but it triggered a series of posts that, it's safe to say, absolutely nobody saw coming. But now, it appears, have seemingly been deleted. However, the devil works hard, but the Internet Wrestling Community works even harder.
Evans took aim at Ricochet trading WWE for AEW, citing the size of All Elite's crowds, before dropping the 'crackhead' line about Tony Khan. Understandably, the posts did not remain on social media long before they were deleted.
Ricochet's initial tweet about squashing Evans is still up, as are his replies to the now deleted posts from the rising NXT star.
The artist formerly known as Prince Puma hit back at Evans' attendance retort with the line "How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It make you look cool." The PC line a reference to WWE's Performance Center, where the majority of NXT tapings are held.
As if Will Ospreay's comments to the Daily Star weren't enough tribalism inducing insanity for one week.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest On Who Goldberg's Retirement Match Opponent Could Be
Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations
Pat McAfee Reveals Why His First Match Was In WWE And Not The Indies
2K Games Reveal First Look At Motor City Machine Guns From New WWE 2K25 DLC