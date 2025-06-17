Huge Championship Match Added To WWE Raw On Netflix Next Week
Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley on next week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. The match was made official by guest Raw GM, Nick Aldis, on this week's show.
Last week on Raw, Bayley returned to the WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. Lynch took Bayley out on WrestleMania Saturday this year and prevented her from wrestling that match. Instead, Lynch took her spot teaming with Lyra Valkyria and the duo won the tag titles.
That tag team broke down and Lynch defeated Lyra for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. This week on Raw, Bayley said she was back and that she wanted Becky Lynch. Lynch agreed to a match, but said it would not be for the championship.
Later in the show, Aldis told Bayley that because Lynch took her out of her WrestleMania title match, she was owed another one. Aldis then said that Lynch would put the title on the line in their match next week on the show.
Both Lynch and Bayley are former Women's World Champions in WWE. They also are part of the Four Horsewomen that were synonymous with the WWE women's evolution in WWE.
