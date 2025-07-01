Huge Match Added To Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight is official for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The match was announced on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Rollins and Knight have been at odds for weeks with the Rollins faction of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker costing Knight his chance at winning this year's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month.
This week on Raw, Knight surprised Rollins in the audience and attacked him. This ended up leading to the match being made official for Saturday Night's Main Event.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returned to the WWE calendar at the end of last year and is now a quarterly feature that airs on NBC. The July 12 edition runs on the same day as the AEW All In PPV in Texas and will feature Goldberg wrestling in his final match against Gunther with WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.
Gunther vs. Goldberg has been in the works since Gunther embarrassed Goldberg in front of his family and hometown audience at Bad Blood late last year. Goldberg returned to WWE on Raw and confronted Gunther.
Nearly a month ago, Gunther became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on Monday Night Raw.
