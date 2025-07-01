Wrestling On FanNation

Huge Match Added To Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Zack Heydorn

Gunther vs. Goldberg
Gunther vs. Goldberg / WWE.com

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight is official for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The match was announced on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Rollins and Knight have been at odds for weeks with the Rollins faction of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker costing Knight his chance at winning this year's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month.

This week on Raw, Knight surprised Rollins in the audience and attacked him. This ended up leading to the match being made official for Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returned to the WWE calendar at the end of last year and is now a quarterly feature that airs on NBC. The July 12 edition runs on the same day as the AEW All In PPV in Texas and will feature Goldberg wrestling in his final match against Gunther with WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Gunther vs. Goldberg has been in the works since Gunther embarrassed Goldberg in front of his family and hometown audience at Bad Blood late last year. Goldberg returned to WWE on Raw and confronted Gunther.

Nearly a month ago, Gunther became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on Monday Night Raw.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Rhea Ripley Gets Women's World Championship Shot At WWE Evolution

Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE

WWE Releases Ticket Information For Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

Update On Creative Plans For Trish Stratus Ahead Of WWE Evolution 2

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on