Huge Women's Match And Substitute GM Set For This Week's Episode Of WWE Raw
Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday morning to announce key matches and segments for this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
First and foremost, Pearce said that he would not be on hand for Raw due to doctors orders and revealed the Smackdown General Manager, Nick Aldis, would be subbing for him on the show this week.
As far as matches and segments go, Pearce announced a huge match in the WWE Raw women's division. Former WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, is slated to go one-on-one with former two-time NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.
Both Perez and Ripley were involved in a post-match skirmish last week when the Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer match was cut short because of interference by Perez. Ripley ran down to the ring to protect Sky and Vaquer. She now has an official shot to get her hands on Perez.
Pearce also confirmed that the trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman would be on hand during Raw to address their partnership and what they did to CM Punk and Roman Reigns as the show went off the air last week.
A request by commentator Pat McAfee to address the physical altercation he had with Gunther last week has also been granted. Gunther choked McAfee out after he came to the aid of Michael Cole when an unhinged Gunther attacked him. Gunther lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.
