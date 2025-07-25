Wrestling On FanNation

Hulk Hogan’s Family Releases Statement After WWE Legend’s Passing

"We have lost a legend."

Blake Lovell

Could Hulk Hogan be coming back to WWE programming?
Could Hulk Hogan be coming back to WWE programming?

Hulk Hogan’s family has released a statement on the WWE legend’s death.

Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - passed away on Thursday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

There has been a plethora of past and present figures in professional wrestling who have reacted to Hogan’s passing, including Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Sting, Triple H, and more.

And now, the Hogan family has shared a statement via Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend.

“Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones. At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends.

“May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades.

“He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

@hulkhogan on Instagram

There had been recent rumors that Hogan was battling health issues. TMZ reported last month that Hogan was hospitalized to address lingering issues with his neck and back, but that one of his representatives had stated the 12-time World Champion was back to moving around.

Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle

Hogan had been busy promoting the launch of his new Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion, which recently announced a streaming deal with Fox Nation to air its inaugural event on August 30 in Cleveland.

According to TMZ, Real American Freestyle will move forward despite Hogan’s passing.

Hulk Hogan
WWE.com

Hogan was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2005, and then again in 2020 as part of the legendary nWo faction.

His final WWE appearance came on the Raw on Netflix debut back on January 6.

Published
BLAKE LOVELL

Blake Lovell has worked in the sports media industry for nearly two decades, including covering professional wrestling for various digital outlets since 2019. He is a former editor/columnist for 411Mania and ClutchPoints. You can follow him on X at @wrestleblake for more discussion on wrestling's past, present, and future.

