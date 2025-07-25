Hulk Hogan’s Family Releases Statement After WWE Legend’s Passing
Hulk Hogan’s family has released a statement on the WWE legend’s death.
Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - passed away on Thursday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.
There has been a plethora of past and present figures in professional wrestling who have reacted to Hogan’s passing, including Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Sting, Triple H, and more.
And now, the Hogan family has shared a statement via Instagram.
“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend.
“Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones. At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends.
“May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades.
“He will be missed, but never forgotten.”- @hulkhogan on Instagram
There had been recent rumors that Hogan was battling health issues. TMZ reported last month that Hogan was hospitalized to address lingering issues with his neck and back, but that one of his representatives had stated the 12-time World Champion was back to moving around.
Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle
Hogan had been busy promoting the launch of his new Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion, which recently announced a streaming deal with Fox Nation to air its inaugural event on August 30 in Cleveland.
According to TMZ, Real American Freestyle will move forward despite Hogan’s passing.
Hogan was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2005, and then again in 2020 as part of the legendary nWo faction.
His final WWE appearance came on the Raw on Netflix debut back on January 6.
