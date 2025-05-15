Hulk Hogan Reportedly Underwent Neck Surgery On Wednesday
Hulk Hogan is apparently back up and working after just having gone under the knife this week.
Representatives for the WWE Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports that doctors performed a "little fusion procedure" on his neck on Wednesday. Hogan required just a little bit of rest before turning his focus back on the launch of the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which will happen later this year.
TMZ Sports was told that the 71-year-old needed the surgery so he could, "feel a little better."
Surgical procedures are nothing new for Hogan. During an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast last year, the Hulkster claimed to have undergone 25 different surgeries over the last decade. Ten of which were done on his back alone.
“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake," Hogan said. "I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything.”
It sounds as though this latest procedure was fairly minor, which yes, apparently there is such thing as far as neck surgeries are concerned. At least according to a quick Google search.
