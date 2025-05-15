Wrestling On FanNation

Hulk Hogan Reportedly Underwent Neck Surgery On Wednesday

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reportedly required a minor neck procedure this week.

Rick Ucchino

Hulk Hogan reportedly needed neck surgery
Hulk Hogan reportedly needed neck surgery / WWE.com

Hulk Hogan is apparently back up and working after just having gone under the knife this week.

Representatives for the WWE Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports that doctors performed a "little fusion procedure" on his neck on Wednesday. Hogan required just a little bit of rest before turning his focus back on the launch of the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which will happen later this year.

TMZ Sports was told that the 71-year-old needed the surgery so he could, "feel a little better."

Surgical procedures are nothing new for Hogan. During an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast last year, the Hulkster claimed to have undergone 25 different surgeries over the last decade. Ten of which were done on his back alone.

“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake," Hogan said. "I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything.”

It sounds as though this latest procedure was fairly minor, which yes, apparently there is such thing as far as neck surgeries are concerned. At least according to a quick Google search.

Hulk Hogan
WWE.com

The Latest Wrestling News On WWE, AEW & More

Leah Van Dale (Carmella) Reveals New Details On Shocking WWE Exit And Pro Wrestling Future [Exclusive]

CM Punk Sets Record Straight On Saudi Arabia "Hate" Ahead Of WWE Night Of Champions

WWE 2K25 Release New Wave Pack DLC Featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Motor City Machine Guns & More

WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE