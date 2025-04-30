Wrestling Fans Roast Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Over "Third Man" Reveal For New Project
So Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's third man reveal was not quite Bash At The Beach '96. Hell, it wasn't even Bash At The Beach 2000.
The pair, who had teased a new project and a new 'third man' in an nWo style vignette on social media earlier this week, finally revealed the third member as MMA coach Israel 'Izzy' Martinez. The project, at first predicted to be a podcast, is actually set to be a 'Professional Freestyle Wrestling' promotion.
The company, called Real American Freestyle (abbreviated to #RAF in Bischoff's post, has "the cash and the talent" according to Martinez in the promo video. Although there is little else revealed during the two minute clip.
Martinez, as Bischoff introduces him, has some serious credentials, given that he has trained eight UFC champions, including Jon Jones and Holly Holm. However, even with the trio dropping bills everywhere, very few fans in the comments sections of Hogan and Bischoff's posts seemed convinced.
MORE: Chelsea Green Says Goodbye To WWE After Losing Women's United States Championship
One user on X, @Ring_Rants replied, "Izzy who? My God what a letdown", while another, @joeymaxwells, added, "So should we know the guy or?"
Another commenter replied, "What in the actual… get new advisors, new lawyers, a new agent… fire everyone." while continuing in a second reply, "Of all the things that deserved a “that doesn’t work for me brother” this deserved it the most."
"As usual from you two, always over promise under deliver typical WCW trash" came the reply from another user on X, while more than a few "WTF?" comments were left.
Former WCW President Bischoff didn't fare much better with his replies, either.
No TV or streaming deal has been mentioned at the time of writing, nor have any competitors been unveiled. Given the amount Hogan laughs throughout the video, there is still a chance this is a really late, really puzzling April Fool's.
Bischoff was last involved full time in pro wrestling during his brief tenure as head of creative for SmackDown back in 2019. He and Hogan's friendship and working relationship dates back to 1994, when Hogan signed for WCW, forming the nWO two years later, which Bischoff would later join as an on-screen character. The pair also worked together in TNA, both on and off screen, between 2010-2013.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ben Affleck And Jon Bernthal Choose Their WWE GOATs
Backstage Report On What The Future Holds For Seth Rollins' New WWE Stable
Triple H Confirms John Cena For Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event In Tampa