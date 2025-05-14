WWE 2K25 Release New Wave Pack DLC Featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Motor City Machine Guns & More
WWE 2K25 released the first of five DLC packs planned for the game today.
The 'New Wave Pack' adds four new roster names to the game that includes the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), current NXT Women's Champions Stephanie Vaquer, and The Beautiful Madness, Giulia. The DLC pack will also include a special playable celebrity guest that WWE will reveal at a later date.
Also released is new MyFaction content, including cards for the new roster additions and 40 additional moves and taunts, as well as the Demastered card series and the playable Urn foreign object.
The announcement by 2K also noted that Chapter 2 of The Island will also release soon. The new chapter will include 11 new quests and 44 new matches, as well as other unlockable content.
Yesterday, in a post by @WWEgames, Stephanie Vaquer reacted to seeing herself in the game for the first time. "Beautiful," Vaquer said. "My facepaint is exactly the same! Wow. How wonderful. I can't believe it, it's incredible. My horns. My gear. Everything is accurate. I love it!"
WWE 2K25 also released a new set of patch notes on Monday, May 12.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
Major Update On TNA's Reported Ban On Blood (Exclusive)
Latest Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Zach Gowen Grateful For Return To National Wrestling Spotlight With AEW [Exclusive]
WWE Files Multiple New Trademarks, Including Several Potential Ring Names