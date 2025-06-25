Liv Morgan's Injury Reportedly Disrupts Major WWE Creative Plans
Liv Morgan is a staple of WWE television, and her absence is reportedly going to be felt fairly significantly this summer.
Morgan was injured on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw during a match with Kairi Sane, resulting in a dislocated shoulder that will have her sidelined for at least the next month. While the exact timetable isn't yet known, her absence will seemingly alter several creative plans for the women's division over the next couple of months.
Cory Hays of Bodyslam reports Morgan had two major matches planned for this summer. While it was previously reported Morgan's injury would affect WWE Evolution 2, he specifies her match was either going to be a singles match with Nikki Bella, or if Nikki's sister Brie came to terms with WWE, it would have been a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match featuring Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and The Bella Twins.
While that may have been apparent from TV, another major match was reportedly on the docket for Morgan. Per Hays, she was scheduled to face WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Currently, Sky does not have a match on the card, and instead, Rodriguez will be facing Rhea Ripley in a street fight on the show.
Hays also notes the former WWE Women's World Champion was slated for a major SummerSlam match. There, she and Judgment Day cohort and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio would have faced Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, a program that had been slowly building on WWE TV over the last month. While this isn't totally out of the realm of possibility of still happening, it will likely come down to Morgan's recovery time.
